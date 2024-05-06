Congress Leader's Remarks Spark Controversy Over Poonch Attack, BJP Demands Apology

The aftermath of the Poonch militant attack, which resulted in the death of an Indian Air Force corporal and injuries to four personnel, took a political turn as Congress leader and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi labeled it an “election stunt” to favor the BJP.

His comments have ignited a firestorm of criticism from the BJP, which accuses the Congress of disrespecting soldiers and the nation, demanding an immediate apology. Addressing reporters, Channi, who is also the Congress candidate from Jalandhar, remarked, “These are stunts, not attacks.

In the last elections, such stunts were carried out to make the BJP win.” He further alleged, “These attacks are pre-planned… It’s a stunt to make the BJP win, there is no truth in it. Getting people killed and playing politics over their bodies is what the BJP does.” Channi’s statements drew swift condemnation from the BJP, with Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar denouncing them as “ghastly” and “an insult to the nation.”

Jakhar demanded that the Congress publicly disassociate from Channi’s remarks and urged him to apologize to the nation immediately. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, condemning Channi’s remarks, questioned whether the Congress would stoop so low as to insult soldiers for electoral gains.

He called upon top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, to apologize for Channi’s statements, asserting that they insult the army and question its capabilities. Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Channi’s remarks as appalling and disrespectful to the sacrifices made by soldiers.

He condemned the Congress for allegedly belittling the martyrdom of an Indian Air Force personnel by attributing it to electoral motives. Rakesh Rathore, Punjab BJP general secretary, also condemned Channi’s remarks as unfortunate and indicative of his disregard for the security forces.

He criticized the Congress for resorting to desperate statements due to its dwindling nationwide influence, emphasizing that such attitudes disrespect the sacrifices of soldiers. The controversy comes amid heightened tensions following the Poonch attack, with political parties exchanging barbs over national security and electoral integrity.

While the Congress has yet to officially respond to the demands for an apology, Channi’s remarks have reignited debates over the politicization of security incidents for electoral gains.