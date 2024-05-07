The Road Stop | Bansuri Swaraj: BJP's Dynamic Candidate With A Vision For Delhi's Future | NewsX Exclusive

Delhi, the bustling capital of India, is about to go to the polls on the 25th of May. New Delhi constituency is one of the seven constituencies that will go to polls in a single phase. As the political heartbeat of the nation, elections in Delhi are keenly watched, reflecting the diverse ideologies and aspirations of its multi-cultural populace. This time the stakes are high as Delhi would witness a direct contest between the BJP and the I.N.D.I.A block.

With the NewsX exclusive, ‘The Road Stop’ we explore deeper into the sentiments that prevail at ground level in order to refine our understanding of the political landscape of the capital. Joining us today for the interview is a very special guest, Bansuri Swaraj, a candidate fielded by the BJP, who is making her debut from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

At the outset of the interview, Bansuri Swaraj expressed her thoughts on the ongoing campaigning and the response she has received thus far, and said, “I am very grateful and indebted to the people of Delhi for the love and affection that they have showered me with.” She further iterated that this love and affection stems from their unwavering commitment to Modi Ji’s policies and his vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Moving ahead with the interview we asked how she felt about getting the ticket to contest in the elections, to which she responded, “The ticket bestowed upon me is not a reward it’s a responsibility and it does not belong to me alone it belongs to each and every member and worker of the Bhartiya Janta Party.” She added further, “It’s a responsibility that I take very seriously and it is a responsibility that I will try to discharge to the best of my abilities.”

Later in the interview, she elucidated her vision for Delhi should she come into power, expressing her commitment to ensuring that all policies of the center introduced by the Modi administration reach the people of Delhi. She cited the revolutionary Ayushman Bharat scheme as an example, which provides beneficiaries with free health cover of up to 5 lakh Rupees.

Continuing with the interview, we inquired whether this would be a challenging contest for her, considering she is competing against Somnath Bharti from the Aam Aadmi Party, who holds more experience in the field of politics. To this, she replied, “Well I am not alone and I have the support, power, and experience of both my party and my organization.”

During her Jan Sampark yatra, she elaborated on India’s growing GDP, highlighting its ascent to become the world’s 5th largest economy over the past decade. She also emphasized the honourable Prime Minister’s resolve to elevate India to the position of the 3rd largest economy. She further emphasized her vision for creating a start-up hub in New Delhi and said, “I would like to make a start-up hub in the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, a one-stop shop for your ideas where all the knowledge and the tools required to fructify the idea would be provided under one roof.”

About Bansuri Swaraj

This time the BJP has fielded Bansuri Swaraj for elections against the Am Admi Party candidate Somnath Bharti. She is the daughter of the former external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj. She is an advocate with the Supreme Court of India and has over 15 years of experience in the legal profession. Bansuri’s name was on the top of the list prepared by the election committee of the Delhi BJP.

She boasts a diverse professional portfolio, handling cases spanning contracts, real estate, tax, international commercial arbitration, and several criminal trials. Additionally, she has been appointed as the additional advocate general for the state of Haryana, all while managing her private practice.

