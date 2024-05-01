Hajipur Becomes 2nd Fastest Developing City In Bihar, And There's A Russian Connection

Competence Exports, a private limited company headquartered in Hajipur, specializes in producing safety shoes primarily for Russian companies. Shib Kumar Roy, the General Manager, highlighted the company’s mission to foster local employment, emphasizing their focus on exporting safety footwear to Russia while gradually expanding into the European and domestic markets.

Roy elaborated on the stringent safety shoe specifications mandated by the Russian army, including lightweight, slip-resistant, and weather-resistant features tailored for extreme conditions like -40 degrees Celsius. Despite these demanding requirements, their products have garnered significant acclaim, positioning the company as a leading exporter to Russia with prospects of further growth.

🚨 Bihar’s second fastest growing city, Hajipur, gains recognition overseas by manufacturing footwear for the Russian army and European markets. pic.twitter.com/LBynX3KLjl — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) May 18, 2024

In line with the company’s vision, led by MD Danesh Prasad, to establish a world-class manufacturing facility in Bihar and bolster state employment, they prioritize hiring locally, with 70 percent of their 300-strong workforce comprising women. With exports totaling 1.5 million pairs valued at Rs 100 crores last year, the company aims to escalate production by 50 percent in the upcoming year.

While acknowledging the Bihar government’s support for industrial development, Roy underscored the need for enhanced infrastructure and skilled manpower. He emphasized the necessity of establishing training institutes to ensure a readily skilled workforce, streamlining operations and bolstering productivity.

Other Markets Abroad

#WATCH | Bihar: Competence Exports Private Limited, Hajipur is claiming its place in the international market by manufacturing safety shoes for the Russian army and also producing fashion shoes catering to European markets. pic.twitter.com/au833HaZAo — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

Beyond safety footwear, the Hajipur facility also caters to the luxury designer shoe segment, exporting to European markets such as Italy, France, Spain, and the UK. Mazhar Pallumiah, head of fashion development and marketing, outlined their aspirations to collaborate with international brands, including ongoing negotiations with a Belgian company. Pallumiah noted initial hesitations from foreign counterparts, which were assuaged upon receiving product samples, with prospective factory visits scheduled for the following month.

Despite the inherent challenges of initiating the fashion industry in Bihar, particularly in Hajipur, the company remains resolute in its pursuit, buoyed by the shared vision of promoters and governmental support, underscoring their commitment to sustained growth and innovation.

