Delhi Court Rejects Bail Pleas of BRS Leader K Kavitha In ED And CBI Excise Policy Cases

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi dismissed the bail petitions of Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in cases related to the Excise policy following orders passed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Monday. Both bail petitions in the cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were rejected, awaiting a detailed order copy.

K Kavitha was represented by Senior Advocates Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikram Chaudhari, along with advocates Nitesh Rana, Mohit Rao, and Deepak Nagar in the matter.

In her plea, K Kavitha alleged that the ruling party at the Centre is exploiting investigative agencies to link her to the Delhi Excise policy, enabling further coercive actions against her. She claimed that these allegations lack substance, and the investigation’s intent is to tarnish her reputation and that of her father, the former Chief Minister of Telangana, for political gain in the 2024 general elections.

BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the ED on March 15, 2024, and by the CBI on April 11, 2024. The CBI stated in its remand application that her custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover a larger conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy, establish a money trail of ill-gotten gains, and ascertain the roles of other accused, including public servants.

The ED and CBI alleged irregularities in the modification of the excise policy, granting undue favors to license holders, waiving or reducing license fees, and extending licenses without proper approvals. The beneficiaries were accused of diverting illegal gains to officials and making false entries in their books to evade detection.

The Excise Department’s decision to refund earnest money deposits and waive license fees allegedly caused a loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer. These allegations prompted investigations by the ED and CBI, culminating in the arrest of K Kavitha.

The court’s dismissal of her bail petitions indicates the seriousness of the charges against her, emphasizing the need for further investigation to uncover the truth behind the Excise policy irregularities.