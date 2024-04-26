Congress candidate KC Venugopal exercised his voting right today at a polling station in the Alappuzha constituency during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Venugopal is contesting against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate AM Ariff and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sobha Surendran for the Alappuzha seat in Kerala.

Following casting his ballot, Venugopal told media, “I am confident that the people of Alleppey will stand with me. After phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, the PM is panicking. I thank the PM for bringing the Congress manifesto into the public domain in a big way. Our manifesto is for the people whereas BJP’s is for Adani and Ambani. In Kerala, UDF will sweep all 20 seats. The way BJP and CPM attacked Rahul Gandhi, the people of Wayanad will show that they are with him.”

#WATCH | Congress candidate from Kerala’s Alappuzha constituency, KC Venugopal says, “I am confident that the people of Alleppey will stand with me. After phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, the PM is panicking. I thank the PM for bringing the Congress manifesto into the public… pic.twitter.com/x3dO0mISUf — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

The region, known for its political fluctuations between the Congress and the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), comprises seven assembly segments spanning Alappuzha and Kollam districts, including Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, and Karunagappally.

Alappuzha has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, despite its communist legacy. Venugopal has a successful electoral track record in Alappuzha, having previously won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 general elections. Voting is currently underway in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala as part of the second phase, with results slated for announcement on June 4.

Earlier, BJP-led NDA candidate from Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, cast his vote in Thrissur, Kerala during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Following his vote, Gopi emphasized the significance of this election and the active participation of the people of Kerala. “You will witness the people’s enthusiasm. The nation will witness Kerala’s contribution to the national development movement,” said Suresh Gopi, NDA candidate from Thrissur, after casting his vote. “The heart of Kerala will blossom, including Thrissur and other constituencies in the state,” he added.

