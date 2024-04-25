PM Modi Accuses Congress of Secretly Stripping Away The Rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs

During an election rally in Agra on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again took a shot at the Congress party, accusing it of conspiring to strip away the rights of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in a careful manner.

PM Modi addressed the gathering and asserted that the Karnataka Congress government had surreptitiously manipulated OBC rights, alleging a covert agenda to replicate such actions across the nation. “The Congress government in Karnataka swiftly designated all Muslim communities as OBCs, granting them access to the 27 per cent quota and thereby robbing genuine OBCs of their entitlements. This deceptive strategy is intended for replication in Uttar Pradesh and beyond, aiming to pilfer the rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs through backdoor maneuvers,” stated PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further criticized Congress for advocating religion-based reservations despite legal restrictions. “The Congress persists in pushing for religious quotas, flouting constitutional provisions and court directives. Their persistent pursuit of religion-based reservations is a blatant attempt to diminish the 27 per cent quota designated for OBCs, ultimately undermining the principle of social justice,” remarked PM Modi.

Highlighting the damaging after effects of the appeasement politics, PM Modi pressed on the divisive consequences that it would have. He asserted, “Appeasement politics have fractured our nation, drowning out integrity and honesty. Our path is not one of appeasement but of empowerment.”

PM Modi, further, also took a dig at the Samajwadi Party and Congress’s INDI alliance. He accused them of indulging in appeasement politics to garner more votes and bolster their electoral prospects. “The Congress manifesto for the 2024 elections is evidently crafted to appease a specific vote bank, in stark contrast to our manifesto which prioritizes national development,” declared PM Modi.

Reiterating India’s commitment to secularism and social justice, PM Modi reaffirmed that the Constitution already includes religioun-based reservations, and is reflection of the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. “The Congress’s disregard for constitutional principles and social justice disrespects the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar, undermining the fundamental ethos of our nation,” PM Modi added.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh hold strategic significance, with the BJP aiming to replicate its 2019 success. Uttar Pradesh, the largest electoral battleground, will witness voting across multiple phases, concluding on June 1, with results slated for June 4.

