Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Hits Back at PM Modi, BJP Leaders Over Alleged Frustration Amid Election Campaign

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and senior BJP leaders of exhibiting frustration and resorting to baseless attacks as the Lok Sabha elections unfold during her campaign trail in Wayanad, Kerala. In a sharp rebuttal, she characterized their statements as absurd and misleading, and suggested that the BJP’s campaign reflects a lack of confidence when it comes to electoral outcomes.

“If the BJP-led government had genuinely addressed issues like price rise, unemployment, and educational and healthcare challenges, the discourse during their campaign would have been different,” Priyanka Gandhi remarked in an exclusive interview with ANI, underscoring what she perceived as the BJP’s failure to prioritize public welfare.

The Congress leader emphasized that the BJP leadership, including the Prime Minister, appeared unsettled by the election trends and were resorting to diversionary tactics instead of focusing on substantive issues that have been affecting people’s welfare.

She, then, criticized the BJP’s campaign strategy, suggesting that the party’s attacks lacked substance and vision for the country’s development. She challenged the BJP’s narrative, questioning their track record on addressing core issues such as unemployment and inflation.

Responding to personal attacks on the Gandhi family, Priyanka Gandhi defended her family’s legacy and contributions to the nation, asserting that every family has its principles and values worth upholding.

“The truth is that BJP leaders fail to comprehend the struggles faced by women. The sacrifices made by women, symbolized by the ‘mangalsutra’, are deeply ingrained in our culture,” Priyanka Gandhi asserted, countering PM Modi’s allegations on wealth redistribution and the Congress party’s manifesto.

Further, referring to the recent allegations by PM Modi and other BJP leaders about Congress’ intentions to redistribute wealth, Priyanka Gandhi denied the claims, and emphasized that the Congress party has had a long-standing commitment towards public welfare.

Priyanka Gandhi also critiqued PM Modi’s handling of demonetization, COVID-19 lockdown, and the farmers’ agitation, highlighting instances where she felt the government’s actions were at odds with the values they purportedly espouse.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed corner meetings in support of her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from the constituency. As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections draws to a close, all 20 seats in Kerala are slated to go to polls on April 26.