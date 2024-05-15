Amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled roadshow in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack, denouncing BJP leaders as “election mafias” and questioning the timing of PM Modi’s campaign visit in the wake of the recent tragedy where 18 lives were lost in a dust storm-induced hoarding collapse.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Raut asserted, “They (BJP leaders) just have to contest the elections and get ahead of the elections at any cost. They are election mafias (Chunav mafias). Today, PM Modi is in Nashik, Kalyan… When will he sit in Delhi? When will he discharge his Prime Ministerial duties? Wherever PM Modi will visit, Shiv Sena Maha Vikas Aghadi will win, and this is decided by the people. BJP is losing the battle here. PM Modi fears losing the elections, that is why he is campaigning everywhere.”

Further criticizing PM Modi’s recent interactions, Raut lambasted, “The PM who alleged Praful Patel of having relations with Dawood and Iqbal Mirchi, he was with the same Praful Patel yesterday. He (Praful Patel) put the turban of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the head of PM Modi, we don’t give that turban to someone, it’s special. Who has given this right to Praful Patel?… PM Modi and Praful Patel have disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra.”

PM Modi’s impending roadshow in Ghatkopar prompted extensive traffic arrangements by the Mumbai Traffic Police. In a social media post, the Mumbai Traffic Police outlined road closures, stating, “The LBS road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction, and the Mahul-Ghatkopar road will remain closed from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction from 2 pm to 10 pm.”

The Prime Minister’s itinerary also includes election rallies in Kalyan, aiming to bolster the BJP’s campaign momentum for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

With Maharashtra hosting 48 Lok Sabha seats, the state remains a crucial battleground. Following the completion of the first and second phases of polling on April 19 and April 26 respectively, subsequent phases are scheduled for May 7 and May 13. Maharashtra’s turn in the electoral fray will come on May 20, with vote counting slated for June 4.

