Union Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Aiming to Turn Bengal into 'Muslim State'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of orchestrating a plan to transform Bengal into a ‘Muslim state’. Furthermore, he targeted the opposition bloc, alleging their efforts to establish an ‘Islamic state’ across India.

In an interview with ANI on Wednesday, Singh drew parallels between Mamata Banerjee and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, asserting, “Mamata Banerjee wants Bengal to be a Muslim (majority) state. Ahead of the last elections (2021 assembly elections), a minister in her government gave journalists a guided tour of what he called ‘mini-Pakistan’. This goes to show that she wants to turn Bengal into a mini-Pakistan.”

Singh outlined his party’s stance, declaring intentions to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Uniform Civil Code, and population control measures if voted back into power. He vowed to end what he termed as Mamata’s ‘dictatorship’, likening it to Kim Jong Un’s regime.

Accusing the opposition of collaborating to enforce Islamic rule, Singh highlighted instances such as granting OBC status to Muslims in Congress-ruled Karnataka. He alleged, “All this points to a larger plan to turn India into an Islamic state.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed similar sentiments on Monday, promising to safeguard the reservation for Dalits and backward sections. He criticized the opposition, accusing them of appeasement politics and prioritizing the interests of a specific community over others.

However, countering Singh’s claims, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP and RSS of aiming to abolish reservation for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes. Kharge emphasized the need to protect reservation policies, alleging that the RSS-BJP agenda targeted the rights of marginalized communities.

The exchange of allegations comes amid heightened political tensions ahead of upcoming elections, with parties engaging in a war of words over issues of identity, social justice, and communalism.

