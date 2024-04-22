National Record Holders Priyanka Goswami And Akshdeep Singh Secure Olympic Qualification

India’s national record holders in the women’s and men’s 20km race walk, Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh, have clinched a spot for India in the newly introduced marathon race walk mixed relay event at the Paris Olympics. This achievement came after their commendable performance in the World Race Walking Team Championships held in Antalya, Turkey.

Qualification Performance

Competing in the mixed relay event, Priyanka and Akshdeep secured the Paris Olympics qualification with an impressive 18th-place finish. They clocked a time of 3:05:03, meeting the standards set at the World Championships where 22 teams earned the Paris spot. This event, making its Olympic debut this summer, offers a new avenue for Indian walkers to showcase their talent on the global stage.

Promising Prospects

Both athletes have also qualified for the individual 20km race walk event at the Games, adding to India’s representation in walking events. Priyanka and Akshdeep’s performance reflects the growing potential of Indian walkers on the international scene.

Challenges Faced

The race’s stop-start format posed a challenge for the Indian duo, unfamiliar with such a racing style. Akshdeep mentioned the difficulty of restarting his body after the cooling down period between legs, highlighting the need for adaptation and tailored training for future competitions.

Looking Ahead

With their Olympic qualification secured, Priyanka and Akshdeep are now focused on preparing for the unique challenges of the mixed relay event at the Paris Olympics. Having gained valuable experience at the World Championships, they aim to capitalize on their learnings and strive for an even better performance on the Olympic stage.

Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh’s achievement in securing Olympic qualification in the marathon race walk mixed relay event marks a significant milestone for Indian athletics. As they gear up to represent India at the Paris Olympics, their success serves as inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.