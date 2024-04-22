Maldives Parliamentary Polls: Mohamed Muizzu's Party Secures Clear Majority

The People’s National Congress (PNC), led by pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu, emerged victorious in the recent Parliamentary elections in the Maldives. The election results, declared on Sunday, revealed that the PNC secured an absolute majority in the 93-member House.

Landslide Victory for PNC

Out of the 86 seats declared so far, Muizzu’s party clinched an impressive 66 seats, as announced by the country’s election commission. With only seven seats yet to be announced, the PNC has already surpassed the majority mark of 47 seats by a significant margin.

The overwhelming success of Muizzu’s party signifies strong support from the electorate for the president’s alignment with China, rather than other regional powers, such as India.

Shift in Foreign Policy

President Muizzu, elected as a proxy for former president Abdulla Yameen last September, has been vocal about moving away from the Maldives’ previous “India First” policy, potentially straining ties with its neighbor.

Abdulla Yameen, another pro-China leader, recently saw his 11-year corruption sentence overturned by a court, further indicating a shift in the political landscape towards China-friendly policies.

Encouragement for Voter Turnout

President Muizzu, urging citizens to exercise their voting rights, emphasized the importance of participation in the electoral process. Despite his party’s commanding lead, Muizzu reiterated the significance of democratic participation and civic engagement.

No Impact on Presidency

While the election results underscore a significant political shift, Muizzu’s position as President remains unaffected by the parliamentary vote. His presidency continues, with the PNC’s landslide victory consolidating his political mandate.

Setback for Opposition

In contrast to the PNC’s resounding success, the chief opposition party, Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), faced a substantial defeat, securing only a handful of seats. The election outcome suggests a challenging road ahead for the MDP as it grapples with limited representation in the Parliament.

The results of the Maldives’ Parliamentary elections signal a clear mandate for President Muizzu’s agenda, highlighting a notable shift in the country’s political landscape towards closer ties with China.