Nisha Dahiya Secures Fifth Paris Olympic Quota For India In Women's Wrestling

Nisha Dahiya’s triumph at the World Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul not only secured her place in the Paris Olympics but also marked a significant milestone for Indian women’s wrestling. Defeating Romania’s Alexandra Anghel in the 68kg semifinals, Dahiya became the fifth Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the quadrennial event.

Dahiya’s journey to the finals was characterized by resilience and determination. In a thrilling match against Anghel, she dominated the first period, securing an impressive 8-0 lead with a series of well-executed attacks. Despite Anghel’s attempts at a comeback in the second period, Dahiya’s steadfast defense ensured her victory, ultimately prevailing with an 8-4 lead by points.

News Flash: Nisha Dahiya secures Quota 🔥 Nisha beats Romanian grappler 8-4 to storm into Final (68kg) of World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier and gets Quota place. 5th Indian wrestler to secure Paris Olympics Quota #WrestleIstanbul pic.twitter.com/wwCQGAPCKW — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 10, 2024

The Rohtak-based wrestler’s path to the finals was paved with commendable victories. Earlier in the tournament, she defeated Belarusian teenager Alina Shauchuk and Czech wrestler Adela Hanzlickova, showcasing her prowess on the mat and securing her spot in the semifinals.

READ MORE : Neeraj Chopra Clinches Second Place in Doha Diamond League 2024

While Dahiya’s success shines a spotlight on Indian women’s wrestling, the disappointing performance of India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers on the opening day of the qualifiers serves as a stark contrast. With all six wrestlers bowing out in the preliminary rounds, the spotlight now shifts to the men’s freestyle grapplers, who aim to redeem the team’s performance on the mat.

Dahiya’s achievement adds to India’s growing presence in the Olympic wrestling arena. Joining the ranks of Antim Panghal, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, and Reetika Hooda, who secured Olympic berths in their respective weight categories, Dahiya’s success underscores the country’s rising stature in international wrestling competitions.

As the countdown to the Paris Olympics continues, Indian wrestlers are poised to make their mark on the global stage, fueled by determination, skill, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Show Full Article