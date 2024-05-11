Neeraj Chopra Clinches Second Place in Doha Diamond League 2024

Reigning Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra narrowly missed the gold medal by a mere 2 centimeters at the Doha Diamond League 2024. The event, held at the esteemed Qatar Sports Club, witnessed a neck-to-neck battle between Chopra and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, with the latter clinching victory with a throw of 88.38 meters, just edging out Chopra’s best attempt of 88.36 meters.

Additionally, The two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada secured the third position with an impressive throw of 86.62 meters.

Despite his remarkable performance, Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena had to settle for ninth place, achieving a throw of 76.31 meters.

Chopra, aged 26, showcased his determination in his final attempt, where he unleashed his best throw of 88.36 meters, narrowly missing the top spot. The Indian national record holder faced a setback with a foul on his initial attempt but steadily improved his performance throughout the competition.

Chopra’s journey in the Doha Diamond League was a testament to his resilience and skill. He launched his second throw to a distance of 84.93 meters and further improved with a throw of 86.24 meters on his third attempt. It was on his sixth and final throw that he unleashed his full potential, achieving the impressive distance of 88.36 meters.

Looking ahead, Neeraj Chopra is set to grace the 27th National Federation Cup athletics championships in Odisha, scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 15 at the renowned Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. His participation in this event promises to be another thrilling display of athletic prowess, as he continues to make waves on the international stage.

