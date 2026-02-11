LIVE TV
SA vs AFG LIVE Streaming In India: Timings, Telecast, When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match

The T20 world Cup game between South Africa And Afghanistan  match  will be played on wednesday , February 11th. The match  between South Africa And Afghanistan  is live on Star Sports Networks.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming (image credits : X)
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming (image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 11, 2026 10:37:15 IST

South Africa are set to clash with Afghanistan in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 11.

Led by Aiden Markram, the Proteas head into the contest brimming with confidence after registering an emphatic 57-run win over Canada. With momentum on their side, South Africa will look to build on that strong start. Having most of their group-stage fixtures scheduled in India, they will aim to capitalize on their understanding of the conditions at the Ahmedabad venue.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be eager to recover from a five-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their tournament opener. Although they showed promise early on, they failed to maintain their intensity, as Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 65 powered New Zealand to victory. Afghanistan will be determined to put up a stronger display against the Proteas in what promises to be a crucial encounter.

When is the South Africa  vs Afghanistan  T20 World Cup  game?

The T20 world Cup game  between  will be played on Sunday , February 8.  

Where is the South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup  game ?

The T20 world Cup game  between  South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad.

At what time will South Africa vs Afghanistan  T20 World Cup 2026 start?

The T20 world Cup game  between  South Africa and Afghanistan will start at 11:00 AM IST. Toss at 2:30 PM IST.

How can fans watch South Africa vs Afghanistan Live ?

Fans can watch  South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Squads 

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

T20 World Cup 2026: Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Namibia Match In Doubt — Will He Be Available For Pakistan Clash?

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 10:24 AM IST
Tags: icclive streamingsa v afgsouth africa vs afghanistant20 world cup

QUICK LINKS