T20 World Cup 2026: Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Namibia Match In Doubt — Will He Be Available For Pakistan Clash?

According to reports, Indian cricket team star batter Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised because of a stomach infection and he is not sure to play the next T20 World Cup group stage game of the Indian team against Namibia.

India vs Namibia: Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised

The left hand opener was said to be unhealthy even before India had his earlier encounter with the USA and it deteriorated after the game. He had a high fever and intravenous drips were administered to him. Abhishek had also missed the practice of the team in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday as well, which created concerns about his availability to play the most important match that will be played on February 12.

In the game against USA, Abhishek had been sent off with a golden duck and he did not enter the field as India continued bowling. He was substituted by Sanju Samson throughout the innings, and even Abhishek did not participate in the act of shaking hands with his teammates after the match. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate affirmed that the youngster is still in the recovery process and under a close observation of the medical team. Abhishek still has some problems with his belly. He is optimistic that he will be in time to play the game in two days time, he informed reporters. One of the sources of BCCI said that Abhishek was already admitted to a private hospital in Delhi and that he was undergoing further tests to know how severe the infection was.

Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan?

However, there are no reports confirming that he will play against Pakistan yet. With time we will get to know. In the meantime, Washington Sundar has been added to the Indian team on cover, prior to the Namibia match, and trained with the team on Tuesday. Doeschate also gave an update on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, who is feeling a lot better after having a mini break and has also started to bowl. Considering the recent winning match over the USA, the assistant coach glorified the match winning performance of captain Suryakumar Yadav by stating that a great leader and calm individual led the team to the winning match.

