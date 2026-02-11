PAK vs USA | Sahibzada Farhan’s 74, Shadab Khan’s All-Round Show Power Pakistan to 32-Run Win Over USA At T20 World Cup 2026

Opener Sahibzada Farhan’s blistering half-century, followed by a disciplined spin display, guided Pakistan to a comfortable 32-run win over the United States in their Group A clash of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Tuesday.

Pakistan continued their impressive run in the T20 World Cup 2026, registering a convincing 32-run victory over the USA at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday. The win marked Pakistan’s second consecutive triumph in the tournament, strengthening their position at the top of Group A with four points from two matches.

Farhan, Shadab Power Pakistan to Strong Total

Asked to bat first, Pakistan made a brisk start as Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan capitalized on the powerplay, crossing the 50-run mark inside five overs. The USA bowlers fought back through Shadley van Schalkwyk, who removed Ayub and skipper Salman Agha in quick succession, restricting Pakistan to 56/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Farhan anchored the innings with composure and aggression, adding a vital 81-run stand with Babar Azam. While Azam played a steady hand with a 46-run knock, Farhan took charge, reaching his maiden T20 World Cup fifty. He eventually smashed an explosive 73 off 41 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes, setting the platform for a big total.

Despite Farhan’s dismissal and a late collapse that saw Pakistan lose five wickets in 10 balls, Shadab Khan’s quick 30 off just 12 deliveries ensured the scoring momentum stayed intact. Pakistan closed their innings at a competitive 190/9, even as van Schalkwyk impressed with figures of 4/25.

Bowlers Seal Comfortable Win for Pakistan

Chasing 191, the USA openers began positively, putting together a 42-run partnership before Mohammad Nawaz struck early. Shadab Khan then turned the game firmly in Pakistan’s favour with two quick breakthroughs, including the crucial wicket of captain Monank Patel and the in-form Shayan Jahangir, who scored 49.

A fourth-wicket stand between Shubham Ranjane and Milind Kumar briefly revived USA’s hopes, but Usman Tariq dismantled the middle order with timely strikes. Tariq finished with three wickets, while Shadab chipped in with two as Pakistan tightened the screws.

Despite Ranjane’s resilient half-century, the USA never truly threatened the target, eventually finishing on 158/8. Pakistan’s disciplined bowling ensured there was no late drama, sealing a comprehensive 32-run victory.

All Inputs Froom ANI

