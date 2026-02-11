LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs USA | Sahibzada Farhan's 74, Shadab Khan's All-Round Show Power Pakistan to 32-Run Win Over USA At T20 World Cup 2026

Sahibzada Farhan’s explosive fifty and Shadab Khan’s all-round show powered Pakistan to a 32-run win over the USA at the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. With this win, the Men in Green sealed their second Group A victory in the marquee event.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 11, 2026 00:11:11 IST

Opener Sahibzada Farhan’s blistering half-century, followed by a disciplined spin display, guided Pakistan to a comfortable 32-run win over the United States in their Group A clash of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Tuesday. 

Farhan set the tone with a fluent 73 off 41 balls, helping Pakistan post a competitive 190 for nine on a good batting surface at the Sinhalese Sports Club. While the middle order stuttered at times, Farhan’s aggressive intent ensured Pakistan had enough runs on the board. 

Defending the total, Pakistan’s spinners tightened the screws right through the chase. Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq bowled with control and variation, never allowing the USA batters to settle. 

Shadab impressed with a tidy all-round effort, while Tariq picked up a three-wicket haul as the USA were restricted to 158 for eight in their quota of 20 overs. 

The win marked Pakistan’s second straight victory of the tournament, taking them to the top of Group A with four points and strengthening their position in the race for the Super 8s.

Pakistan continued their impressive run in the T20 World Cup 2026, registering a convincing 32-run victory over the USA at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday. The win marked Pakistan’s second consecutive triumph in the tournament, strengthening their position at the top of Group A with four points from two matches.

Farhan, Shadab Power Pakistan to Strong Total

Asked to bat first, Pakistan made a brisk start as Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan capitalized on the powerplay, crossing the 50-run mark inside five overs. The USA bowlers fought back through Shadley van Schalkwyk, who removed Ayub and skipper Salman Agha in quick succession, restricting Pakistan to 56/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Farhan anchored the innings with composure and aggression, adding a vital 81-run stand with Babar Azam. While Azam played a steady hand with a 46-run knock, Farhan took charge, reaching his maiden T20 World Cup fifty. He eventually smashed an explosive 73 off 41 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes, setting the platform for a big total.

Despite Farhan’s dismissal and a late collapse that saw Pakistan lose five wickets in 10 balls, Shadab Khan’s quick 30 off just 12 deliveries ensured the scoring momentum stayed intact. Pakistan closed their innings at a competitive 190/9, even as van Schalkwyk impressed with figures of 4/25.

Bowlers Seal Comfortable Win for Pakistan

Chasing 191, the USA openers began positively, putting together a 42-run partnership before Mohammad Nawaz struck early. Shadab Khan then turned the game firmly in Pakistan’s favour with two quick breakthroughs, including the crucial wicket of captain Monank Patel and the in-form Shayan Jahangir, who scored 49.

A fourth-wicket stand between Shubham Ranjane and Milind Kumar briefly revived USA’s hopes, but Usman Tariq dismantled the middle order with timely strikes. Tariq finished with three wickets, while Shadab chipped in with two as Pakistan tightened the screws.

Despite Ranjane’s resilient half-century, the USA never truly threatened the target, eventually finishing on 158/8. Pakistan’s disciplined bowling ensured there was no late drama, sealing a comprehensive 32-run victory.

All Inputs Froom ANI

Also Read: IND vs PAK Confirmed For T20 World Cup 2026 On Feb 15 After Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s U-Turn

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 12:11 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Pakistan vs USAsahibzada-farhant20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS