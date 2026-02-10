LIVE TV
India Pakistan match approval canada bcci Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
India Pakistan match approval canada bcci Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
IND vs PAK Confirmed For T20 World Cup 2026 On Feb 15 After Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's U-Turn

Pakistan have cleared their men’s cricket team to face India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, ending weeks of uncertainty and confirming the marquee clash.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 10, 2026 00:38:30 IST

The Pakistan government authorized their national cricket team to play India during the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. The high-stakes encounter, which will take place on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, experienced uncertainty after the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council entered an impasse that lasted for one week.

The “U-turn” established through this process led to Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi leaders participating in diplomatic actions to guarantee that the tournament’s most important match will take place according to schedule.

Diplomatic Resolutions

The stalemate ended because countries negotiated through multilateral talks while cricket boards from neighboring countries made direct requests to resolve the situation.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received his decision information from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who explained the results of emergency meetings with ICC representatives and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam. 

The official government statement showed that member nations, including Sri Lanka and the UAE, had collective power to decide whether or not to protect the tournament’s global status.

Pakistan established its return to Sri Lanka as a show of regional unity by choosing to support “brotherly” relations with Bangladesh and following the personal appeal of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Tournament Integrity

The match confirmation brings stability to the commercial and logistical aspects of the 2026 T20 World Cup, according to stateful analysis.

The ICC had previously warned that “selective participation” would damage the competitive balance of the tournament through a boycott. 

The government has issued its official directive, which redirects attention to the Colombo field. The decision protects against possible penalties while the “entire cricket ecosystem” receives advantages from the substantial audience and revenue that comes with an Indo-Pak rivalry. The resolution ends the deadlock by establishing February 15 as the official date of the Group A event.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 12:38 AM IST
Odisha Horror: Seven-Year-Old Tibetan Girl Raped By Minor While Parents Were Away For Family Function, Bone-Chilling Incident Gets Caught On CCTV, Reveals Police

