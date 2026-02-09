‘America Rooting For You’: Trump Cheers USA Cricket At T20 World Cup, India Buzzes Over Surprise Shout-Out Moment

The national cricket team received official backing from US President Donald Trump during their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The tournament, which includes 20 participating countries, currently takes place in India and Sri Lanka for their co-hosting. The “mega event,” which lasts for one month, began on February 7 and will conclude with its main event on March 8.

President Trump expressed his excitement through Truth Social when he said, “I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to Team USA! Our team possesses excellent strength. The United States supports your efforts!”

Presidential Encouragement

The president delivered his message at a time when Americans now show increased interest in a sport that Commonwealth countries have historically controlled.

The President’s public endorsement of the team through his statement “America is rooting for you” has made the team more visible to people worldwide.

The American players who compete against top-level competitors in one of the most difficult sports environments receive major support from this high-level endorsement.

Wankhede Showdown

The United States began its tournament at Wankhede Stadium, which is located in Mumbai, with its first match. The American bowlers performed their duties with discipline because they faced India, which was the defending champion at that time.

Shadley van Schalkwyk showed his exceptional skills by breaking through the opposing team’s top players while achieving bowling results of 4 wickets at 25 runs.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 84 to bring his team total to 161 despite their initial control of the match. The USA put up a strong effort, but they could only score 132 runs while losing 8 wickets, which resulted in their 29-run defeat.

