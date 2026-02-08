Agni Dev Chopra Breaks Silence On PSL 2026 Auction Tweet, Denies Registration, Ends Online Speculation: ‘I’ve Not Enrolled’

Agni Dev Chopra, who is the son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has stopped all rumors which claimed that he registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 auction.

The rumors, which spread rapidly across social media, caused a stir due to the rare prospect of an Indian-origin player participating in the league.

Agni used social media to declare the reports as “fake and misleading” while he showed his complete dedication to work which he wants to accomplish.

Agni Dev Chopra Misinformation Clarified

The cricketing world received a temporary disruption because false information spread through Agni’s official Instagram story, which his mother, film critic Anupama Chopra, later expanded.

He clearly declared that he has not joined the PSL while requesting fans and media outlets to stop spreading unverified information about him.

Agni, who develops his professional path in the United States, confirmed his dedication to his complete career development plan. The athletes provide a strong denial, which demonstrates their struggle against digital fabrications that threaten their professional reputation and international career development.

Agni Dev Chopra’s Record-Breaking Dominance

Agni built his reputation through outstanding performance, which he showed by dominating Indian domestic cricket competitions.

In his first-class debut season of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy Plate Group, he achieved statistical excellence by scoring 939 runs with a batting average of 78.25. He became the first player in history to achieve record-breaking success by scoring centuries in his first four professional matches.

His performance, which included two scores of 166 and 164, won him the Madhavrao Scindia Award from the BCCI because he made major news through his performance instead of his social media presence.

