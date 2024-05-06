Sources: West Indies, Co-Host Of T20 World Cup, Receives Threat From Pakistani-Based Terror Group

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the commencement of the 2024 T20 World Cup, concerns over security have surfaced following reports of a terror threat directed towards the co-hosts, the West Indies. The tournament, scheduled to be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 2 to 29, has been cast under a shadow of uncertainty due to the alleged threat originating from pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources based in northern Pakistan.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Cricket West Indies (CWI) received intelligence regarding a potential terror risk, prompting immediate action from cricketing authorities. Both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies have moved swiftly to reassure stakeholders that the safety and security of all involved parties remain their utmost priority.

In response to the report indicating a possible terror threat, the ICC commented, “We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event.”

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies also addressed the matter, stating, “We want to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Keith Rowley, echoed this sentiment by assuring proactive measures undertaken by Caricom and security agencies to address any potential threats to the tournament. Regional security officials in Barbados are also actively monitoring the situation, further underscoring the collective commitment to ensuring a safe sporting environment.

The gravity of the situation is compounded by the attribution of the threat to IS Khorasan, heightening concerns regarding the credibility of the intelligence received. While the threat primarily targets the West Indies, no indications of similar risks have been identified for the tournament’s fixtures in the United States.

Meanwhile, amidst the security apprehensions surrounding the T20 World Cup, questions loom over India’s prospective participation in the Champions Trophy slated for 2025, to be hosted in Pakistan. Given the prevailing security concerns emanating from northern Pakistan, deliberations are underway within the ICC regarding the feasibility of holding the tournament in its designated location or relocating it to a neutral venue.

As cricketing authorities navigate the intricate landscape of security threats, the safety and well-being of players and spectators remain paramount. The forthcoming ICC Annual General Meeting, scheduled to convene in July, will serve as a crucial platform for deliberating on the fate of future tournaments and ensuring the integrity of international cricket in the face of security challenges.