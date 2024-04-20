Clash Among Prisoners Leaves Two Dead, Two Critical in Sangrur Jail

Late on Friday night, a violent clash erupted among inmates at Sangrur jail in Punjab, resulting in the deaths of two prisoners and leaving two others critically injured, as confirmed by police officials.

The injured inmates were reported to be in a critical condition, prompting their transfer to Patiala for advanced medical treatment, according to Dr. Karandeep Kahel. “A total of four patients were brought to this hospital from jail. Two of them were brought dead, and two others are in serious condition” Dr. Kahel stated. He further stated that the injured inmates had to be transferredto Patiala for advanced treatment due to the seriousness of their condition.

The precise details surrounding the altercation and its triggers remain undisclosed as authorities continue to investigate the incident. Further information regarding the circumstances leading to the clash is also awaited from official sources.

The Sangrur jail administration, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, is expected to provide more clarity on the matter as investigations progress. Updates on the condition of the injured inmates are also anticipated in the coming hours.

