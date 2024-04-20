Massive Fire Engulfs Rang Mahal and Sangam Vatika in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh; No Fatalities Reported

Late on Friday night, a significant fire broke out at Rang Mahal and Sangam Vatika in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, according to officials. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, seventeen fire tenders were immediately dispatched by the authorities, to the scene to control the situation and cease the fire. Fire department personnel had immediately commenced efforts to extinguish the fire, which was reported to have originated in Sangam Vatika before spreading to Rang Mahal.

Atibal Singh Yadav, a fire officer reported that the cause of the fire was not immediately apparent. “The ACs in the Sangam Vatika had exploded. The fire started in Sangam Vatika and later spread to Rang Mahal. 70 percent of the fire has been controlled, and we hope to bring the situation under control within the next hour,” Yadav stated.

Yadav further reassured the public that no casualties had occurred due to the fire. “A team each of home guards, the State Disaster Response Force, police, and the Air Force are also here…,” he added.

Efforts were underway to fully contain the fire and prevent further damage to the affected structures. The precise extent of the damage caused by the fire was yet to be fully assessed, as authorities continued their firefighting operations throughout the night.

