Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Madhya Pradesh Sees 67.08% Voter Turnout in First Phase of Polling

The first phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh for six parliamentary constituencies concluded with a sgnificant voter turnout of 67.08 percent, as per the data recorded and reeased by the Election Commission on Friday. The constituencies that went to polls in the state in the first phase of the general assembly elections included Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, and Chhindwara.

Among these constituencies, Chhindwara witnessed the highest voter participation at 79.18 percent, followed by Balaghat at 73.18 percent, Mandla at 72.49 percent, Shahdol at 63.73 percent, Jabalpur at 60.52 percent, and Sidhi at 55.19 percent in the first phase, according to the Election Commission’s statistics.

However in comparison to the 2019 general elections, there has been a considerable decline in the voter turnout across these constituencies. During the previous polls, Chhindwara had registered the highest voter turnout at 82.39 percent, followed by Mandla at 77.76 percent, Balaghat at 77.61 percent, Shahdol at 74.73 percent, Jabalpur at 69.43 percent, and Sidhi at 69.50 percent, as reported by the Election Commission.

Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, Anupam Rajan, He mentioned an isolated dispute in Chhindwara, swiftly managed by the police without significant disruption to the electoral process.Nonetheless, he reassured the public of peaceful polling across all 13,588 polling stations during the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The subsequent phases of polling in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for April 26, May 7, and May 13, culminating in the counting of votes on June 4.