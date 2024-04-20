Lok Sabha Polls 2024: First Phase of General Elections Sees 64% Voter Turnout

The first phase of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that took place on Friday, April 19, across 102 parliamentary constituencies spanning 21 states and Union Territories, recorded a significant turnout of about 64 percent among eligible voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported that by 9:00 pm that the estimated voter engagement at the polls stood at 63.89 percent. However, the figure is expected to note further increase pending the compilation of final reports from all polling stations. Many of the constituencies had voting scheduled till 6:00 pm, allowing voters who arrived before closing time to cast their ballots as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards all the voters who actively took part in the inaugural phase of polling. “First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today,” he took to his social media handle on X and posted, also noting that there had been a positive feedback that was received with regards to the voting experience. Modi remarked on the apparent enthusiasm for the NDA across the nation.

First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today’s voting. It’s clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2024

Additionally, an official release stated that the conclusive figures of the voter turnout, including those from Form 17A scrutiny, would be available by Saturday. The polling process, despite the challenging conditions posed by a heat wave in several places, was still largely deemed peaceful by the Election Comminssion of India.

While the majority of the polling was peaceful, isolated incidents of violence were reported from parts of West Bengal and Manipur. These areas witnessed occasional incidents of clashes and firing.

According to the voter turnout data, Tripura recorded the highest participation rate at approximately 80.17 percent throughout the polling period, and was a great hit, closely followed by West Bengal at 77.57 percent and Manipur at 69.13 percent. The voting concluded at 6:00 pm across the 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase.

The constituencies that participated in this phase spanned various states and Union Territories, including Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1), and Puducherry (1).

In a separate incident, there have been reports here a civilian sustained injuries due to firing and clashes during polling in Manipur, at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai. According to Block Level Officer Sajeb Surbala Devi, two unidentified individuals approached the polling station seeking party agents, leading to an fight that resulted in the injury of one person.

This initial phase marks the commencement of the staggered polling schedule across seven phases, continuing until June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The final results of the general elections will be announced on June 4. The subsequent phases are scheduled for April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 respectively, mirroring the phased approach used in the 2019 general elections.