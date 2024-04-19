On the day when the nation is witnessing its first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, where 21 states with 102 constituencies are holding it amongst which Tripura holding a Voter Turnout tio be the highest with 68.35% followed by West Bengal having 66.34%, standing to be the second highest. One the other hand, voter Uttar Pradesh stands to 47.44% till 4pm of the day.

Amid this the BJP Candidate from Pilibhit, Jitin Prasada speaks exxlusively with NewsX.

How do you view the competition in Pilibhit from Shailendra Singh Gangwar of the INDIA Bloc and the Samajwadi Party?

There is no competition. The honorable Prime Minister’s tenure of 10 years and his policies for public welfare, based on his work, will garner unparalleled support in the upcoming five-year term when Modi Ji’s government, which is shaping the future of India, will be formed.

When asked about the key competition on the mindset, of people of Pilibhit which is known to be the key constituencies of Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the BJP has trusted him. He answered saying that he is not an individual, but rather, the entire party is contesting together. He pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s workers were consistently in touch with the public, sharing their joys and sorrows, which he believes is the reason for gaining public support.

What are your thoughts on Indi Alliance?

The I.N.D.I.A Bloc is not an alliance; rather it is a selfish coalition government where there is no policy, no program, no scheme for the country. Their only motive to build an alliance is to win seats, they step out of their air-conditioned rooms onto the stage, and then disappear. And noticing this the public sends them back packing.

Will Modi’s guarantee be evident in these elections? Will it work?

Yes Ofcource Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s guarantee is there, and the people’s trust in his guarantee is evident.

What are your expectations of winning the polls?

Let this be decided by the public. But I can say this that, in all 80 seats, the lotus (BJP) will bloom.

