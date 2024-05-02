Lok Sabha Election 2024 : Rahul Gandhi Calls Out PM Modi Over Prajwal Revanna Scandal

At an election rally in Shivamogga, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an apology for his alleged support of Prajwal Revanna, a leader from the Janata Dal (Secular) who is embroiled in a sex scandal controversy.

Gandhi accused Revanna of committing mass rape, claiming that he had sexually abused around 400 women and recorded videos of these acts. He criticized PM Modi for endorsing Revanna and seeking votes for him during a public event in Karnataka.

During the rally, Gandhi highlighted the seriousness of the allegations against Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. The scandal involves explicit video clips allegedly involving Revanna that circulated in Hassan, prompting the state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

जो रेवन्ना ने किया वो सेक्स स्कैंडल नहीं ‘मास रेप’ है! कर्नाटक में स्टेज से प्रधानमंत्री उस मास रेपिस्ट का समर्थन कर रहे थे, उसके लिए वोट मांग रहे थे। नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह और BJP के हर नेता को इस पाप के लिए देश की हर महिला से हाथ जोड़ कर, सिर झुका कर माफी मांगनी चाहिए। मास… pic.twitter.com/7uQziy4X2l — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2024

Despite being the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, where polling took place on April 26, Revanna faces mounting scrutiny over the accusations against him. The JD(S), to which he belongs, entered into an alliance with the NDA in September the previous year.

Gandhi’s speech condemned PM Modi and other BJP leaders for supporting Revanna, calling it an insult to every woman in India. He demanded apologies from the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP figures, stating that no leader should seek votes for a “mass rapist.”

ALSO READ : Hong Kong And Singapore Suspend Sales Of Indian Spice Blends Amid Safety Concerns

The incident has gained attention globally, with Gandhi criticizing the BJP’s alliance-building tactics and willingness to align with controversial figures for political gain. The Congress leader emphasized the need for accountability and integrity in political leadership, especially concerning issues as serious as sexual abuse allegations.