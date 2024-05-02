Shyam Rangeela, Comedian, Set To Contest Varanasi Seat Against PM Modi

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, known for his impersonation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has declared his candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi, challenging PM Modi himself.

Rangeela gained popularity for mimicking PM Modi and has now decided to enter the political arena by contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi. In a social media post, he expressed his excitement about the support he has received since announcing his candidacy. Rangeela plans to share more details about his nomination and election campaign through a video message upon reaching Varanasi.

Despite facing a formidable opponent in PM Modi, Rangeela is resolute in his decision to contest the election. He views politics today as akin to comedy, which influenced his decision to enter politics. Rangeela believes in the democratic process and asserts that anyone should have the opportunity to contest against the Prime Minister.

Rangeela’s candidacy in Varanasi aims to provide voters with an alternative choice during elections, contrasting with situations in other constituencies like Surat and Indore. He plans to visit Varanasi soon to file his nomination papers and formally begin his campaign against PM Modi.

While Rangeela acknowledges the challenge of running against PM Modi, he remains committed to participating in the democratic process and hopes to secure victory with the support of the public.

It’s notable that PM Modi is also contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, as announced by the BJP in its initial list of candidates for the polls.