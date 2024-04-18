YouTuber Booked for Trespassing and Filming Video on Bengaluru Airport Runway

A content creator identified as Vikas Gowda has been booked by the authorities for allegedly trespassing onto the runway of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru and filming a video without permission. The incident, which raised serious security concerns, led to Gowda’s arrest by the airport police on Tuesday and subsequent release on bail the same day.

According to police reports, Vikas Gowda uploaded a video on his YouTube channel on April 11, claiming to have spent 24 hours near the airport’s runway without authorization. In the video, he boasted about entering the premises without a ticket and remaining undetected by airport officials while capturing the footage.

Upon discovering the video online, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) promptly alerted KIA police to take necessary action. Subsequently, the Kempegowda International Airport Police issued a notice to Vikas Gowda, summoning him for questioning.

Inspector Mallikarjun of KIA police station explained, “After viewing the video, we registered a case under sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and served a notice to the accused, directing him to appear before the investigation officer.” He further elaborated, “On Tuesday, the accused underwent questioning, and upon confirming his involvement in the crime, we booked him and subsequently released him on bail. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

During interrogation, Vikas Gowda reportedly confessed to his actions, admitting, “I possessed a flight ticket but chose not to travel and instead stayed on the runway to film. I remained there for approximately 4-5 hours before departing.”

The unauthorized entry onto the airport’s secure area and the subsequent filming of a video without proper clearance have raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of airport security protocols. Authorities continue to investigate the incident to ensure accountability and prevent similar breaches in the future.