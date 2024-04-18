Unidentified Assailants Fatally Stab 27-Year-Old Man in Delhi's Trilokpuri Area

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Wednesday as a 27-year-old man, identified as Thanda Paani and a resident of Trilokpuri, was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants, according to police reports.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where medical personnel, after examining him, pronounced him dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Delhi, Apoorva Gupta, provided details of the incident, stating, “We received information from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital that a man was brought there with multiple stab injuries. Doctors declared him brought dead.”

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, with DCP Gupta mentioning, “We are verifying the facts and gathering more information. Two more people were admitted here in the afternoon. They, too, were injured. They have been referred to a higher center.”

Regarding potential connections between the injured individuals and the deceased, DCP Gupta explained, “It is being said that this is the same incident but we have not been able to confirm it. This too is being verified. The deceased has been identified as Thanda Paani.”

Law enforcement officials disclosed that Thanda Paani had a significant criminal record, with approximately 20-21 cases of crime registered against him at the Mayur Vihar police station. He had also been labeled a ‘bad character (BC)’ by Delhi Police, a term denoting a person with a history of criminal activities.

In response to the fatal attack, a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered, and investigations are currently underway to apprehend the perpetrators and ascertain the motive behind the brutal crime. Authorities remain committed to ensuring justice for the victim and taking necessary measures to uphold law and order in the community.