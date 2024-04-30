Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Director Vishnuvardhan Was Taken Aback by Star's Humility on the Sets of ‘Billa’ | Exclusive

Ajith Kumar, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest masses heroes, turns 53 today (May 1). The star, who began his career in 1993 with ‘Amravathi’, enjoys a dedicated fan following because of his engaging performances and humble nature. In 2007, he delivered a blockbuster with ‘Billa’ and added a new dimension to his career. The film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’ (1978) and marked his first collaboration with director Vishnuvardhan. Speaking exclusively to News X, the filmmaker praised Ajith’s work ethic and professionalism.

Vishnuvardhan Lauds Ajith Kumar’s Professionalism

‘Billa’, one of Ajith Kumar’s biggest hits, is set to re-release in theatres today (May 1).In an exclusive interaction with News X, director Vishnuvardhan opened up about working with AK in the cult film and called him a ‘director’s actor’. He further said it is a director’s responsibility to ‘deliver a good film’ while working with Ajith.

“I was cautious about not wasting an actor’s time time but he very sweetly told me that it ‘is my job to come and wait for the shoot’. That took me back (by suprise). I shot for 34 nights. He is totally a director’s actor. When you work with him, you have the freedom to do what you want. If you work with him, it is your responsibility to deliver a good film,”said the filmmaker.

‘Billa’ revolved around the events that transpire when a don’s lookalike is asked to undertake a dangerous mission. The film featured Nayanthara as the leading lady, giving her scope to set the screen on fire with her stylish looks. The cast included Prabhu, Rahman, and John Vijay. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed its soundtrack.

What’s Next for Ajith Kumar?

AK is currently working on ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, one of the eagerly awaited films of the year. The action-thriller marks his first collaboration with Magizh Thirumeni’. Ajith will then collaborate with Adhik Ravichandran for ‘Good Bad Ugly’. The buzz is that the film will feature Bobby Deol, who recently stole the show with his fierce portrayal of Abrar in Sandeep Vanga’s action drama ‘Animal’, in a key role. John Abraham too is being considered for the the movie.