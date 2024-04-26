'Billa' Re-release: Will Ajith Kumar's Film Open Bigger Than Thalapathy Vijay's 'Ghilli'? | Exclusive

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Billa’ is set to re-release in theatres on May 1, the actor’s 53rd birthday, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. This comes days after the Thalapathy Vijay-led ‘Ghilli’ hit screens once again 20 years after it premiered in theatres in 2004. The sports-action drama raked in nearly Rs 4 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day of its re-release and destroyed existing records. It also outperformed several new releases. So, will Ajith’s film have a similar impact at the box office? Let’s find out.

Will Ajith Kumar-led ‘Billa Beat Vijay’s ‘Ghilli’? Trade Tracker Weighs in

‘Billa’, Ajith Kumar’s cult film with director Vishnuvardhan, is set to re-release in theatres on May 1 much to the delight of his fans. The action-thriller enjoys a strong fan following because of his stylish presentation and enjoyable performances. This, however, might not be enough to help it beat ‘Ghilli’.

According to Ramesh Bala, a tracker, ‘Billa’ has been re-released several times which will work against it. He further noted that ‘Ghilli’, by contrast, was re-released for the first time in 20 years.

“Billa has been re-released several times previously and I myself have seen in the theatres during one such occasion. Ghilli was re-released 20 years after the original rel;ease. So, I don’t expect Billa to do these type of numbers,” Ramesh Bala told News X.

‘Billa’, a remake of Salim-Javed’s ‘Don’, featured Ajith Kumar in a double role and emerged as a massive success. It starred Nayanthara as the leading lady and proved to be an important release for her.

‘Ghilli’, on the other hand, is a sports-action drama that centres on a kabaddi player who ends up saving a woman from a lustful local goon. The cast included Trisha and Prakash Raj. It was a remake of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Okkadu’.

Busy Time For Ajith Kumar and Vijay

AK is currently working on ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, one of the eagerly awaited films of the year. The action-thriller marks his first collaboration with Magizh Thirumeni, the director of films such as ‘Thadam’ and ‘Meaghamann’. He will then team up with Adhik Ravichandran for ‘Good Bad Ugly’.

Vijay, on the other hand, will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time. It is said to be an adaptation of ‘Looper’.

‘Billa’, meanwhile, is set to re-release in theatres on May 1.