Working Woman Must Have Health Insurance, WHY?

Financial literacy is crucial for women, encompassing areas such as understanding money value, making investments, navigating the stock market, exploring mutual funds, utilizing gold loans, and engaging in systematic investment plans (SIPs). However, there is a notable gap in education in these areas for women. It’s imperative to empower women with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances effectively.

But parallelly, as women increasingly strive for success in various facets of life, their health often becomes a neglected aspect. It’s essential to recognize that while pursuing their goals, women must prioritize their health to ensure long-term well-being. By bridging the gap in financial education and encouraging women to prioritize their health, we can empower them to stand independently and make informed decisions about their finances and overall well-being.

However, this brings in the clause that working women must have health insurance:

A woman is known to cross boundaries to balance vivid roles for the day. However, amidst this busy lifestyle, their health often takes a backseat. This highlights the importance of having health insurance designed specifically for women’s needs.

While everyone faces health challenges, women juggling work and family life encounter unique issues. The stress of managing both can lead to problems like anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Long commutes and demanding jobs can worsen reproductive health problems such as irregular periods, PCOS, and pregnancy complications.

Data from sources like the National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS-5) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) show that many women in India face health issues like anaemia, high blood sugar, and hypertension.

Unhealthy lifestyles increase the risk of heart problems, while reproductive issues like menopause and PCOS raise the chances of heart-related complications. ICMR reports also reveal a worrying rise in cancer rates among Indian women, especially breast cancer.