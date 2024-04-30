Adani Total Gas FY24 & Q4 Results

Adani Total Gas Ltd (“ATGL”), India’s leading City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, today announced its operational and financial performance for the full year (FY24) and quarter ended 31st March 2024.

“FY24 has been a transformative year for ATGL. We delivered a robust operational and financial performance and achieved a 27% YoY EBITDA growth on the back of 15% volume growth,” said Mr. Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas.

“We are fully committed to India’s energy transition journey and continue to invest in creating world class infrastructure across our Geographical Areas (GAs) and diversifying into areas adjacent to our core CGD business. We are incubating new business opportunities in the areas of Compressed Biogas, EV Charging Infrastructure, and LNG for trucking and Mining (LTM). During the quarter, we commissioned the 1st phase of one of the India’s largest diversified feedstock-to-CBG plant at Barsana in Mathura and also expanded our E-Mobility footprint to 23 states. These, along with LTM are our next big growth drivers and we are steadily executing a sustainable business plan around these neo-opportunities,” he added.

Particulars UoM FY24 FY23 % Change

YoY Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 % Change

YoY Operational Performance Sales Volume MMSCM 865 753 15% 232 193 20% CNG Sales MMSCM 557 459 21% 149 121 23% PNG Sales MMSCM 308 294 5% 83 72 15% Financial Performance Revenue from Operations INR Cr 4,813 4,683 3% 1,257 1,197 5% Cost of Natural Gas INR Cr 3,188 3,392 -6% 797 891 -11% Gross Profit INR Cr 1,626 1,292 26% 461 307 50% EBITDA INR Cr 1,150 907 27% 305 205 49% Profit Before Tax INR Cr 882 716 23% 227 142 60% Profit After Tax INR Cr 653 530 23% 165 104 59%

Results Commentary FY24

CNG Volume increased by 21% Y-o-Y on account of network expansion across multiple Geographical Areas (GAs).

With recovery of PNG Industrial volume and addition of new PNG connection in domestic and commercial segments, PNG Volume has increased by 5% Y-o-Y

Although the overall volume has increased by 15% Y-o-Y, Revenue from operations has increased by 3% Y-o-Y. This was on account of the reduction in gas cost by 6% Y-o-Y due to easing of APM gas price and efficient gas sourcing. This helped ATGL pass on the benefit of lower gas price to consumers.

EBITDA has increased by 27% Y-o-Y on account of higher volume and opex optimization.

Capital & Leverage Position

ATGL has a healthy balance sheet with

 Debt-to-Equity ratio at 41x

 Net Debt to EBITDA is ratio 89x

Further, ATGL credit rating has been reaffirmed at AA- by ICRA with change in outlook to Stable from Negative.

Key ESG Highlights

ATGL ranked 13 th under Gas utilities with 80 percentile by S&P Global ESG rating

ATGL is now signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

Under Greenmosphere initiative, over 15600 students were trained across 58 schools

ATGL has Planted 7+ Lakh trees across multiple locations.

Awards & Accolades – FY24

Received Outstanding Commitment in Road Safety by FICCI

ATGL Corporate office awarded with IGBC “Gold” Certification by Indian Green Building Council

Awarded with Climate Action Programme (CAP) – Committed category by CII of CAP 2.0 awards program for its commitment towards climate change initiatives.

Won "Golden Peacock Award for HR Excellence" award 2023 for its HR best practices.

About Adani Total Gas

Given its gas distribution, ATGL is authorised in 33 Geographical Areas and plays a significant role in the nation’s efforts to enhance the share of natural gas in its energy mix. Of the 52 GAs, 33 are owned by ATGL and the balance 19 GAs are owned by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) – a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Further, ATGL has formed 2 wholly owned subsidiaries namely Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATBL) for its E-Mobility and Biomass Business respectively. ATGL has also formed a 50:50 joint venture, namely Smart Meter Technologies Private Limited for its gas meter manufacturing business.