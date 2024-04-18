Terrorists Kill Bihar Resident in Anantnag District of Kashmir Valley

In the Kashmir Valley, a group of terrorists opened fire and fatally shot a man in the late hours on Wednesday. The man was identified as Raju Shah and was reportedly, a migrant from Bihar. The attack on Shah took place at Jablipora in the Bijbehera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and resulted in Shah succumbing to his injuries soon after despite the rigorus efforts to rush him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police force was quick to take action as the shooting occurred. They immediately transported Shah to the hospital, but tragically, he did not survive.

In response to the incident, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale manhunt to track and arrest the perpetrators responsible for the act of terror.

However, additional details surrounding the attack and the motive behind the attack along with the identity of the terrorists involved are currently awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

As the situation unfolds, residents and authorities remain vigilant amid heightened tensions, emphasizing the critical need for sustained efforts to counter terrorism and ensure the safety and security of all individuals in the Kashmir Valley.

