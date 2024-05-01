Apple Safari Browser Set For Significant AI Boost: Article Summarization, Web Eraser Features Incoming

The world of tech keeps on evolving and every year the change takes place faster, and with AI there are several developments that have reached our fingertips. In yet another big update the Apple’s Safari browser is reportedly getting a major update, and this might be the first time Apple will introduce AI features in one of its apps.

Another report indicates that the company is presently conducting internal trials on various new functionalities for Safari 18, slated to debut with iOS 18 and macOS 15. Furthermore, the tech giant is reportedly developing a system-wide visual lookup feature.

The next update for saffari could see a few new features such as minor interface revamp, features to summarize an article, blocking content on web and an AI powered assistant as well. As per anonymous sources fimiliar with the changes, Apple is currently working on the viability and feasability of the features.

Features to look out for

The report highlights a significant feature called Intelligent Search, which reportedly leverages Apple’s on-device AI technology, particularly the language-learning model Ajax, to provide summaries of web pages and articles. According to the provided examples, this AI functionality condenses text into topic headlines and brief paragraphs outlining the content. Interestingly, comparable features are also provided by Google through its Gemini AI and by Microsoft’s Copilot. Whether the Intelligent Assistant will incorporate additional features such as text generation remains unclear.

According to the report, another AI-driven feature Apple is developing for its Safari 18 browser is referred to as Web Eraser. This feature functions as a content-blocking tool capable of removing various elements from a web page, including banner ads, images, and text. Notably, Safari is said to retain the elements removed by the user even after the session ends. Upon revisiting the same page, the browser automatically applies the same modifications and provides an option to revert to the original, unaltered view.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the browser is set to undergo a minor interface update. According to reports, a new page controls menu will be incorporated into the address bar. This menu will encompass options to enable the aforementioned functionalities along with various other tools currently dispersed across different menus in Safari. Notably, based on the screenshot provided, it will also include the ‘Aa’ option and the zoom feature. Interestingly, the interface of the new Safari browser remains consistent across both iOS 18 and macOS 15 versions, hinting at the tech giant’s efforts to unify the browsing experience across both devices.

The report also underscores Apple’s efforts to improve its visual lookup feature, currently available within the Photos app, which identifies plants, pets, and landmarks from photos. It suggests that Apple is striving to extend this functionality system-wide, enabling it to operate on any screen, including Safari web pages. According to the report, this enhancement, powered by AI, is currently in development.

