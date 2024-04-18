Notification Issued for Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Today, the Election Commission of India issued the notification for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, calling upon parliamentary constituencies across various states and union territories to prepare for the electoral process to elect members to the House of the People.

According to the notification, candidates contesting in this phase can file their nominations starting today, with the window open until April 25. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 26, followed by the last date for withdrawal of candidature also on April 26.

The schedule outlined in the notification provides a comprehensive timeline for the Lok Sabha elections, with the final date of elections set for June 6, 2024.

In the fourth phase of elections, scheduled for May 13, a total of 96 Lok Sabha seats spread across nine states and union territories will go to polls. This phase represents a significant segment of the electoral landscape, underscoring the scale and scope of the democratic exercise underway.

The issuance of the notification marks a pivotal moment in the electoral calendar, setting the stage for political parties and candidates to intensify their campaign efforts and engage with voters in the respective constituencies. The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are poised to shape the future political landscape of India, with each phase playing a crucial role in determining the composition of the next parliament.

As the electoral process gains momentum, the Election Commission continues to emphasize the importance of fair and transparent elections. It also ensures the integrity and credibility of the democratic process by making strict security arrangements to enable a smooth run of the elections.