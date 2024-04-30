Why Uttarakhand Suspended Licences Of 14 Patanjali Products? Check Out The List

Patanjali evolved as the purest form of products including vivid sectors like oil, ghee, cosmetics, etc, but its ad has created a problem. In the latest development, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority stated to the Supreme Court that it initiated an action to ban 14 Patanjali Ayurved, Divya Pharmacy products with an immediate effect. This decision was implemented under section 159(1) of the Drug and Cosmetics Rules 1945. However, the State Licensing Authority Joint Director Mithilesh Kumar has filed an affidavit in the apex court and the matter is likely to be taken up today (April 30).

Here is the list of 14 products banned:

Swasari Gold Swasari Vati Bronchom Livogrit Bp Grit Mukta Vati Extra Power Lipidom Madhugrit Eyegrit Gold Livamrit Advance Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop Madhunashini Vati Extra Power Swasari Pravahi Swasari Avaleh

WHY BANNED?

The action was taken against Patanjali products as the ads produced were misleading the audience. However, the top court had asked the Patanjali to stop ads of its products claiming treatments to disorders.