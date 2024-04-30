In the latest development, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been temporarily suspended from the party amid a sex scandal in Karnataka.

Amid the buzz of the election campaign nationwide, Karnataka is reeling from a sex scandal involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda. Intimidating videos surfaced online just days before the phase 2 polls (April 26) in Hassan, the district from which Prajwal is contesting the election.

The allegation arose after a woman from Holenarsipura town came forward, accusing Prajwal of sexual harassment. Following the assault claim, the Karnataka police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle the case, with prominent figures expected to face questioning to verify the videos.

Speaking to the JD(S) MP HD Kumaraswamy, assured that the party will in any case not protect his nephew Prajwal Revanna amid the sexual allegation. Calling the case to be ‘shameful’ he said, “…We are not going to protect him, we will take severe action but the government’s responsibility is more. Not only as an uncle but as a common man of the country we have to move further. This is a shameful issue, I am not protecting any person. We have fought against these kinds of illegal things. This is a serious issue. Who is running the government, they have to expose the real picture and the ground reality has to be exposed by the govt and not me…”

#WATCH | On ‘obscene videos’ case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, “…We are not going to protect him, we will take severe action but the government’s responsibility is more. Not only as an uncle but as a common man of… pic.twitter.com/Ejq6N1xsLM — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2024

On the other hand, Amit Malvia said on X, that the Congress prior to question BJP must answer the following:

Prajwal Revanna’s driver has disclosed that DK Shivkumar, Congress DCM in Karnataka, had the pen drive containing videos of Prajwal’s exploits three months ago. The Congress, therefore, before questioning the BJP, must answer the following: – what did DK Shivkumar do about the… — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 30, 2024

The Sex Scandal Case

It was Prajwal Revanna himself, who made one of the earliest public references to the sex videos that have stirred a massive controversy in the country. Believing the media reports, the 33-year-old JD(S) leader and Lok Sabha member has taken legal action against 86 media outlets and three individuals in Bengaluru civil court, seeking a gag order to halt the dissemination of what he labels as “fake news” and “morphed photographs/videos.”

According to the report, Prajwal secured an injunction from the court on June 2, citing the potential threat posed by the broadcasting, publishing, and circulation of such content against him by the defendants.

Among the defendants is Prajwal’s former driver, who had been part of the family for over seven years and allegedly had access to the MP’s electronic devices. It’s claimed that the driver began to threaten Prajwal over certain videos.

Subsequently, the driver filed a police complaint in Hassan district, alleging that he and his wife were abducted by Prajwal for not relinquishing 13 acres of land, as reported by the newspaper.

Amid the controversy, the National Commission for Women stated on X, “The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the alleged sexual abuse involving Mr. Prajwal Revanna. These events endanger women’s safety and perpetuate a culture of violence….”