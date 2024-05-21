Zomato Asks For ‘Chai?’ Amid 45 Degree Temp, Check Delhiites Humorous Reactions

On the occassion of International Tea Day, that is observed annually on May 21, according to the United Nations. This day was adopted on December 21, 2019, and calls on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization to lead the observance of the Day.

However, on the same, the food delivery giant Zomato never fails to ignite buzz on social media. In its latest tweet, it shared just one word with a question mark – ‘Chai?’ This prompted several netizens to react, especially at a time when the National Capital is experiencing a heatwave.

The temperature in Delhi NCR have surpassed 45 degrees and are expected to rise in the coming days. However, several users responded to the tweet, suggesting, “Not tea, but lassi would be better..”

Pagal hai kya 46°C me lassi peeni hai, chai nahi — Arav Arora 𝕏 (@aravarora_) May 21, 2024

Nahi, baht garmi hai…Lassi chalegi — Movie_Reviews (@Movie_reviewsss) May 21, 2024

Han please bhej do.😭😭 — Rashi Pandey (@rashi__pandey_) May 21, 2024

Lassi karde bhai!

Chai to sehan nahi ho payegi itni garmi mein. — Rishabh Bahuguna (@RishabhBahuguna) May 21, 2024

Sirf chai? Pakode kahan hai? Rasode mein? — John (@Jonivestal) May 21, 2024

Nahi bhai maaf kr de. @deepigoyal se bolkar thodi cold coffee deliver krwa do bas. pic.twitter.com/dRqrrzb1KC — Rajan (@RajanAggarwal00) May 21, 2024

