Government Oil Companies Announce New Petrol and Diesel Prices Across India Today

Government oil companies released the latest petrol and diesel prices across the country on May 1. Fuel prices are regularly updated every day at 6 am. The latest updates in the prices reveal a mix of price changes in various states, with some experiencing increases, others witnessing decreases, and some remaining stable.

Before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs 2 on March 14, 2024. Since then, new petrol and diesel rates have been announced daily at 6 am. As of April 25, there were no changes in petrol and diesel prices in the country’s metros.

Here’s a breakdown of petrol and diesel prices in the major metros:

– Delhi: Petrol – Rs 94.72 per litre, Diesel – Rs 87.62 per litre

– Mumbai: Petrol – Rs 104.21 per litre, Diesel – Rs 92.15 per litre

– Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 103.94 per litre, Diesel – Rs 90.76 per litre

– Chennai: Petrol – Rs 100.75 per litre, Diesel – Rs 92.34 per litre

In other major Indian cities:

– Noida: Petrol – Rs 94.83 per litre, Diesel – Rs 87.94 per litre

– Gurugram: Petrol – Rs 94.94 per litre, Diesel – Rs 87.80 per litre

– Bengaluru: Petrol – Rs 99.84 per litre, Diesel – Rs 85.93 per litre

– Chandigarh: Petrol – Rs 94.24 per litre, Diesel – Rs 82.40 per litre

– Hyderabad: Petrol – Rs 107.41 per litre, Diesel – Rs 95.65 per litre

– Jaipur: Petrol – Rs 104.88 per litre, Diesel – Rs 90.36 per litre

– Patna: Petrol – Rs 105.18 per litre, Diesel – Rs 92.04 per litre

– Lucknow: Petrol – Rs 94.65 per litre, Diesel – Rs 87.76 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices have seen fluctuations across states today. In Bihar, for instance, both petrol and diesel have become cheaper, with petrol down by 12 paise to Rs 107.00 per litre and diesel by 17 paise to Rs 93.72 per litre. Similar price reductions have been observed in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.

Conversely, petrol and diesel prices have increased in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh.

To find out the latest petrol and diesel prices in your city directly through your phone, you can send an SMS. Customers of Indian Oil can text “RSP” along with the city code to 9224992249, while BPCL customers can send “RSP” to 9223112222. HPCL customers can text “HP Price” to 922220112 for the latest price updates.