Ambuja Cements delivers lifetime highest annualised PAT

Annualised PAT (12 months) of Rs 4,738* Cr up by 119% YoY

FY’24 Operating EBITDA up by 73% at Rs 6,400 Crores

Q4 Operating EBITDA up 37% YoY at Rs. 1,699 Crores

Healthy Cash & Cash equivalent at Rs. 24,338 Cr

EDITOR’S SYNOPSIS

Promoter group fully subscribed to warrants by infusing Rs 20,000 Cr in company (Rs. 8,339 Cr received in Apr’24, included in the Cash & Cash equivalent)

Successfully completed three acquisitions (Sanghi, Asian Cements & GU in Tuticorin), Cement capacity increased by 11.4 MTPA taking total capacity to 78.9 MTPA.

4 MTPA Clinkering & 4.8 MTPA Cement capacity targeted to commence in Q4 FY ‘25

Highest Clinker & Cement sales over last 20 quarters

Q4 EBITDA PMT @ Rs 1,026/t up by 17% YoY

Quarterly EPS (diluted) Rs. 4.79, up by Rs 1.71 YoY

Dividend on equity shares at Rs. 2.00 per share (100%)

Ahmedabad, 1st May 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building materials flagship of the diversified Adani Group, today announced a record-setting standalone and consolidated financial results for Q4 and full year ended March 31, 2024. This strong performance is driven by improved KPIs in all operational parameters.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, “Our impressive financial performance during the year is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our business model. It mirrors the Indian economy, which has emerged as a bright spot amidst a challenging global economic scenario. We remain steadfast in delivering long-term value and sustainable growth as we soar towards doubling capacities, investment in efficiency improvement, green power, assured supplies of raw-material and fuel. We continue to play a vital role in the nation’s growth story. Our growth blueprint implemented in the previous year towards capacity-building through organic and inorganic way, operational efficiency, and decarbonisation measures are yielding excellent results. Cost optimisation remains a core part of our strategy.

Operational Highlights

* Includes exceptional item of Rs. 212 Cr and reversal of earlier years tax provision of Rs 257 Cr

KPIs like volumes, efficiencies, cost and capex have shown healthy improvements reinforcing Ambuja’s cost leadership.

Thermal value (Consolidated) reduced from 755 kCal to 742 kCal , expect further improvement in coming quarters.

from , expect further improvement in coming quarters. Out of 1 GW renewable power, 200 MW Solar power will be operational in May’24, green power share will improve to ~30 % , cost saving / EBITDA improvement by ~Rs 30 PMT

will improve to , / improvement by Optimised Fuel Basket, improved linkage coal materialisation and synergies with Group companies have resulted in 17% reduction in Kiln fuel cost (Consolidated) from 2.21 to 1.84 per ’000 Kcal.

in Kiln fuel cost (Consolidated) from per ’000 Kcal. Better visibility of fuel cost as domestic linkage coal tied up and some imported shipments booked for the year with average expected price of Rs. 1.70/’000 kCal for this year, mitigates volatility , gives high EBITDA visibility

, gives high Focused Branding and Technical support services will yield in higher volume and expanded margins.

Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Volume expansion along with improved operational parameters have resulted in growth in all business performances viz. Profitability, Cash & Cash Equivalent and Net Worth.

EBITDA PMT has grown by Rs 149 (17% YoY) and Margin expanded by 3.5 PP. A total of Rs. 1,945 Cr cash flows generated from the Operations in Q4, Rs. 5,646 Cr in FY 24. Net worth increased by Rs 8,022 Cr during quarter and stands at Rs 50,846 Cr, company remains NIL debt & continues to maintain Crisil AAA (stable) / Crisil A1+ ratings. The Cash & Cash Equivalent stands at Rs. 24,338 Cr (including warrant money of Rs. 8,339 Cr received in April ‘24), highest amongst peers in the industry, enables accelerated growth in future. For Ambuja (standalone) business level working capital stands at 16 days reflecting agility in unblocking the funds in inventory and receivables.