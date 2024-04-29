The coastal regions of Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are currently under alert as they brace for the “kallakkadal phenomenon.” The phenomenon refers to a sudden swell of the seas leading to rough waves. These waves are predicted to persist until 11:30 pm on Monday. A central agency has issued advisories urging caution and vigilance amidst rising concerns regarding the safety of the fishermen and coastal residents

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), responsible for issuing weather alerts for fishermen across the nation, has cautioned individuals to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols during this period of heightened marine activity.

In its advisory, INCOIS emphasized the need for fishermen to exercise caution and refrain from venturing into the danger zone areas identified by authorities. Moreover, it urged fishermen to secure their vessels in harbors safely, maintain a safe distance between boats to prevent collisions, and ensure the safety of fishing equipment.

Furthermore, INCOIS recommended that individuals avoid any beach trips or maritime activities entirely until the situation stabilizes. The agency’s warnings come amidst concerns regarding the unpredictable nature of the “kallakkadal phenomenon,” which can manifest abruptly without specific indications or warnings.

The term “kallakkadal” itself, translated as “thief sea,” underscores the sudden and stealthy nature of this marine event. INCOIS attributes the swell surge to the influence of strong winds in the southern Indian Ocean, which can trigger rapid changes in sea conditions, posing risks to maritime activities along the affected coastlines.

As coastal communities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu remain on high alert, local authorities are urged to disseminate safety instructions effectively and ensure that preventive measures are in place to mitigate any potential risks associated with the “kallakkadal phenomenon.” The safety and well-being of residents and fishermen remain paramount as they navigate through this period of heightened maritime activity.