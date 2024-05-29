21 Dead in Israeli Strike on Displacement Camp in West Rafah: Gaza Officials Report

A recent Israeli airstrike on a displacement camp in the western part of Rafah has resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people, according to Gaza officials. Mohammad al-Mughayyir confirmed the casualties, stating the strike targeted tents housing displaced individuals. Hamas has reported that the attack led to “dozens of martyrs and wounded.”

The incident follows an earlier airstrike in the southern Gaza city that killed 45 people, drawing international condemnation. Israeli tanks have advanced into Rafah, with eyewitnesses noting their presence in central areas, including the Al-Awda roundabout. Local security sources confirm that the ground assault, initiated earlier this month, has continued despite the backlash.

Abdel Khatib, a Rafah resident, described the dire situation: “People are currently inside their homes because anyone who moves is being shot at by Israeli drones.” The Israeli military, however, denied targeting the displacement camp, claiming no strikes were conducted in the designated humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.

The escalation has intensified ahead of an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting set to address the recent violence. Israel’s military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, contested claims regarding the cause of a deadly fire from the previous strike, attributing it to factors beyond their munitions.

The global community has reacted strongly, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declaring, “There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled the incident a “tragic accident” but affirmed the continuation of efforts to dismantle Hamas and rescue hostages.

Overnight bombardments continued across Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, highlighted the severe conditions, reporting mass displacement and critical shortages of essential supplies. Residents like Faten Jouda expressed fears for their safety amidst relentless bombings, with many seeking refuge in designated safe zones.

The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, has claimed over 36,000 lives in Gaza, primarily civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry. The Israeli military maintains that its operations target Hamas militants, noting the deaths of two senior Hamas members in recent strikes.

The violence has spurred political moves, with Ireland, Norway, and Spain formally recognizing the State of Palestine, a significant gesture amidst growing calls for peace and a two-state solution. However, Israel criticized these actions as endorsing Hamas, recalling its diplomats from the three countries.

International figures, including EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell and French President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed deep concern over the humanitarian impact, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

