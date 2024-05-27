At Least 35 Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Refugee Camp

An Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza is reported to have claimed the lives of at least 35 people, and has left dozens more injured. The majority of the casualties are reported to be women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The airstrike targeted a Hamas compound in Rafah, where according t0 the claims by Israel Defense Forces (IDF), significant Hamas terrorists were operating. However, the area hit by the strike was a camp for displaced people, according to Gaza officials and the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

The IDF has acknowledged the strike and stated that it was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, using precise munitions based on intelligence indicating Hamas’ use of the area. However, the IDF also admitted to being aware of reports suggesting that several civilians were harmed due to the strike and the resulting fire, and said the incident is under review.

Videos of the attack that have been doing the rounds on social media present a large fire at the scene. A group of paramedics and firefighters can be seen working to manage the aftermath of the attack. The targeted area included a large container that was being used as a shelter for dozens of families, surrounded by hundreds of tents.

The reports of the airstrike surfaced soon after it was reported that sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and parts of central Israel on Sunday, following a rocket fire from the Rafah area of southern Gaza. Hamas has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it targeted Tel Aviv with a “large missile barrage” in response to Israel’s “massacres against civilians.”

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with military officials in Rafah on Sunday for an update on the troops’ operation in Gaza. Gallant delivered an address to the IDF troops, emphasizing efforts to dismantle Hamas and return the hostages who continue to be held in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands has ordered Israel to halt its operations in Rafah and withdraw from the enclave, citing “immense risk” to the Palestinian population. However, while the court’s orders are legally binding, it lacks the means to enforce them.

