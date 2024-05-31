Judge Juan Merchan announced on Thursday that sentencing for the former president will take place on July 11. The decision comes as anticipation builds ahead of the Republican convention, where Trump is anticipated to be named the party’s presidential nominee.

Judge Merchan scheduled the sentencing for 10:00 am (1400 GMT) on July 11, marking a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings against Trump. The timing of the sentencing adds a layer of significance, occurring just days prior to the Republican convention, which holds considerable political implications for Trump and the party.

The sentencing will determine the legal consequences for Trump following his conviction on charges related to falsifying business records, a case that has garnered widespread attention and scrutiny. As the date approaches, the focus will intensify on the potential ramifications for Trump’s political future and the broader implications for the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, after being convicted on all charges in his hush money case, asserted that the “real verdict” would be determined by the US election in November.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” Trump declared as he left the court, maintaining his innocence. “The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here.”