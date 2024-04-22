Chinese Ambassador Departs From Canada's Post

Cong Peiwu, the Chinese ambassador to Canada since 2019, has unexpectedly left his post and returned to China, according to a source familiar with the matter. This development surfaced during a visit by a senior Canadian diplomat to China. Details surrounding Cong’s departure remain scarce, with the Chinese embassy in Ottawa refraining from immediate comment.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu recently engaged in discussions with visiting Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison, highlighting topics of mutual interest and concern, including China-Canada relations. The departure of Ambassador Cong, first reported by the Globe and Mail, caught many in the diplomatic community off guard due to its abrupt nature.

Tensions between Ottawa and Beijing have simmered since 2018 when Canadian authorities detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant. In retaliation, China apprehended Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, detaining them for over 1,000 days. This contentious issue was central to the dispute between Ottawa, Washington, and Beijing. However, in 2021, both Spavor and Kovrig were released, coinciding with the U.S. Justice Department’s decision to drop its extradition request for Meng.

Additional disputes have exacerbated the strained relationship between China and Canada, including China’s enactment of a national security law in Hong Kong, which Canada has condemned. Moreover, allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections, though refuted by China, have prompted investigations by Canadian government agencies.

As Ambassador Cong’s sudden departure leaves many questions unanswered, the diplomatic community awaits further clarity on the reasons behind his exit and its potential implications for China-Canada relations.