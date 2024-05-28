Dubai Culture Achieves Four ISO Certifications, Becoming Global Leader In Cultural Standards

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has achieved multiple accreditations in four new International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) standards. These certifications cover Business Continuity Management Systems (ISO 22301:2019) and Risk Management Systems (ISO 31000:2018). Additionally, Dubai Culture has been accredited in Collaborative Business Relationships Management Systems (ISO 44001:2017) and Governance Management Systems (ISO 37000:2021).

This makes Dubai Culture the first cultural institution globally to achieve such recognition, showcasing its dedication to implementing international best practices to support the culture and arts sector. These ISO certifications were obtained after rigorous audits conducted by Lloyds Registered Quality Assurance (LRQA), highlighting Dubai Culture’s commitment to adhering to international standards across various management systems. This underscores Dubai Culture’s significant role as a leading arts and cultural hub, both regionally and globally.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, highlighted the Authority’s competitiveness in the sector. She said, “Being awarded these certifications is a significant addition to the Authority’s achievements and a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to develop our work mechanisms, implement all quality systems, and achieve sustainable corporate excellence across various administrative systems. Dubai Culture will continue to strive for a brighter future, exploring opportunities with full dedication towards implementing international best practices and harnessing sustainable excellence fundamentals. The new certifications affirm our possession of an integrated management system, with a clear methodology in partnership and crisis management, focusing on corporate governance and its various applications. This reflects the effectiveness of our strategies for an inclusive work environment, enriching the local cultural and artistic scene.”

Rashed Aref Al Shaikh, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Culture, commented, “These certifications highlight the extensive efforts made by the Authority to enhance organisational and administrative performance, empower its workforce, and foster a spirit of innovation. This contributes to improving the quality of our services, standardising the administrative frameworks and methodologies, and aligning them with strategic goals, ultimately sustaining positive results at all levels.”

Dubai Culture Established on March 8, 2008, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority serves as the custodian entity responsible for nurturing and enhancing the cultural and creative sectors within the emirate. With a commitment to fulfilling its cultural duties towards Dubai, the Authority aims to shape its identity both locally and internationally. About ISO The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, international organization focused on developing standards. It’s made up of representatives from national standards organizations of member countries. ISO, established on February 23, 1947, has since published over 25,000 international standards, covering nearly all areas of technology and manufacturing. With over 800 technical committees and subcommittees, it’s dedicated to standards development.

