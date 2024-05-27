France Announces Plans To End State Of Emergency In New Caledonia

France has announced plans to lift the state of emergency in New Caledonia, signaling a move towards de-escalation and fostering conditions for dialogue, as stated by the Elysée. The decision comes amidst a period of heightened tension in the French Pacific territory.

According to the Elysée, the state of emergency is set to end as scheduled on Tuesday morning local time, with seven additional mobile force units expected to reinforce security in New Caledonia. The move follows a fortnight of unrest triggered by a contested electoral reform and exacerbated by economic disparities between the indigenous Kanak population and those of European descent.

The violence has resulted in seven fatalities, numerous arrests, and widespread destruction of property, including buildings and vehicles. Matters escalated further when police fatally shot a man on Friday evening, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit aimed at calming tensions.

With the arrival of an additional 480 gendarmes, the total number of French security forces in the Pacific territory is anticipated to reach approximately 3,500.

The decision not to extend the state of emergency underscores France’s commitment to easing tensions and facilitating dialogue, according to the statement. The FLNKS (Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front), the main pro-independence political coalition, has emphasized the importance of de-escalation and advocated for a political resolution to the crisis.

Furthermore, lifting the state of emergency is intended to enable FLNKS to convene for discussions, the statement noted. Macron has reiterated that the removal of roadblocks is a prerequisite for meaningful negotiations.

However, challenges persist as the CCAT, which organized the roadblocks impeding movement and supply of essential goods across the island, expressed its determination to continue resistance efforts.

Despite the announcement regarding the state of emergency, no decision has been made regarding the night curfew imposed by local authorities. Additionally, Noumea international airport remains closed until June 2, further complicating the situation.

As tensions simmer in New Caledonia, the decision to lift the state of emergency reflects a nuanced approach aimed at fostering stability and paving the way for constructive dialogue amidst a challenging period for the French Pacific territory.

