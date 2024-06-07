First Human Death From H5N2 Bird Flu Reported, 59-Year-Old Mexican Man Was Bedridden For Three Weeks With Fever & Shortness Of Breath

A 59-year-old man in Mexico has died from a type of bird flu, H5N2, which has never before been recorded in humans. Authorities state there is no risk to the wider public, and none of the man’s close contacts have contracted the virus.

It is unclear how he contracted it, although there have been cases on some poultry farms in Mexico. Infections like this can sometimes pass from animals to humans.

The man had other underlying health issues that likely made him more vulnerable. He had been bedridden for weeks before falling ill with fever and shortness of breath due to bird flu, according to officials. There is no evidence that the virus could spread between people and cause an outbreak.

The World Health Organization and other authorities monitor flu strains like this one that could potentially mutate and become a threat.

Before the man succumbed to this virus subtype, he exhibited symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea, and general discomfort. He passed away on April 24 after being admitted to a hospital in Mexico City. According to reports, he had been bedridden for at least three weeks due to several underlying medical conditions. The WHO has confirmed that this was the first recorded case of A(H5N2) infection in a human.

What Is Bird Flu?

There are many types or strains of avian or bird flu. In addition to birds, some wild mammals—such as seals, otters, wild dogs, and foxes—can also contract them. Cases do occasionally occur in humans, who usually recover. One type of bird flu, H5N1, has been spreading among dairy cow herds in the US for weeks, with a few human cases reported.

The UK recently declared itself bird-flu-free after recording no new cases of H5N1, following outbreaks in poultry and other captive birds.

In response to the news from Mexico, Prof. Ian Brown, Avian Virology Group Lead at the Pirbright Institute, stated: “The prompt follow-up with healthcare professionals and family members in contact with the infected patient provides reassurance that this is currently an isolated case.”

Dr. Ed Hutchinson from the University of Glasgow suggested that the man’s infection likely resulted from a spillover event, meaning he probably contracted it from an infected animal. “Currently, surveillance is underway, including testing people who may have been exposed to the virus but fought off the infection to see if they show any signs of an immune response. If more human infections with this virus occur, it would become a wider concern,” he said.

How Deadly Is Avian Influenza A (H5N2)?

According to the World Health Organization, animal influenza viruses typically circulate in animals but can also infect humans. Human infections are primarily acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments. Influenza A viruses can be classified based on their original host as avian influenza, swine influenza, or other types of animal influenza viruses.

Avian influenza virus infections in humans can cause mild to severe upper respiratory tract infections and can be fatal. Symptoms such as conjunctivitis, gastrointestinal issues, encephalitis, and encephalopathy have also been reported.

Laboratory tests are necessary to diagnose human infection with influenza. The WHO periodically updates technical guidance protocols for detecting zoonotic influenza using molecular methods, such as RT-PCR. Evidence suggests that some antiviral drugs, particularly neuraminidase inhibitors (oseltamivir, zanamivir), can reduce the duration of viral replication and improve survival prospects in some cases.

