Jebara Igbara, known online as “Jay Mazini,” has been sentenced to seven years in prison for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that duped millions of dollars from online followers and members of the Muslim community during the pandemic. The development was announced by prosecutors on Wednesday.

Igbara, 28, of New Jersey, pleaded guilty to the fraud charges that were pressed against him and admitted to creating a Ponzi scheme involving cryptocurrency frauds that amassed approximately $8 million. Prosecutors of the case revealed that the ill-gotten funds were used to finance a lavish lifestyle characterized by luxury cars and extensive gambling activities.

“Shamefully, he targeted his own religious community, taking advantage of their trust in him so he could spend and gamble their hard-earned money,” remarked Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Exploiting the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Igbara leveraged his connections within the Muslim community to solicit investments for his company, Hallal Capital LLC, promising returns through stock investments and the resale of electronics and personal protective equipment.

As he cultivated high-value investors locally, Igbara bolstered his online presence, amassing a following of approximately 1 million Instagram followers. He garnered attention by staging cash giveaways, distributing money to fast-food workers and ordinary individuals, and even appeared in videos alongside rapper 50 Cent.

Igbara’s online persona projected an image of immense wealth and success, fostering trust among his followers and victims alike. However, by 2020, suspicions surrounding his activities intensified, and online allegations of fraud surfaced, leading to his arrest in 2021 on kidnapping charges related to his criminal activities.

“He apologized profusely to his victims,” stated lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman following the sentencing.

Despite facing multiple legal challenges, Igbara expressed remorse towards his victims during sentencing proceedings in a Brooklyn federal court, offering profuse apologies.

In addition to his seven-year prison sentence for fraud, Igbara also faces a concurrent five-year sentence for kidnapping charges, encompassing time served since his arrest in 2021. As part of his sentencing, he is obligated to pay restitution of $10 million to his victims.

While Igbara’s social media accounts, including “Jay Mazini,” have largely been removed, his story persists through online compilations and documentary features, underscoring the enduring impact of his fraudulent activities on those affected.

